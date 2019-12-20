UK’s Javid confirms Bailey as the next BOE Governor

The UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid on Friday announced the appointment of former Bank of England (BOE) deputy governor Andrew Bailey as the next BOE Governor, who would replace Mark Carney.

On the confirmation, the incumbent BOE Governor Carney said that Bailey brings unparalleled experience to the central bank.

The pound fails to react to the news, as it was on the expected line. Earlier today, Reuters reports some sources, saying Bailey is set to be named as the new governor of the British central bank.

At the press time, GBP/USD keep its recovery mode intact above 1.3000, up +0.18% on the day.