UK’s Hunt: Would be “political suicide” to pursue a no-deal Brexit through general election

The UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt wrote in Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph, it would be “political suicide” to pursue a no-deal Brexit through a general election, as reported by Reuters.
Key Quotes:
“Trying to deliver no deal through a general election is not a solution; it is political suicide.”
“A different deal is, therefore, the only solution – and what I will pursue if I am a leader.”
“I have always believed that no deal is better than no Brexit, but parliament has passed laws to stop a government willingly walking into no deal.”
Would seek to take Britain out of the customs union while “respecting legitimate concerns” around the Irish border.
“The last thing they want is to make a concession to what they see as Britain’s populist movement,” Hunt said of the EU.
“But that does not rule out a reasonable and statesmanlike request to change the backstop for a different set of guarantees on the Irish border.”
