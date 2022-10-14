UK Trade Minister Greg Hands said on Friday that PM and Chancellor are determined to deliver on the growth plan when asked about the mini-budget U-turns.
Key quotes
We'll have to wait and see what Chancellor says on Oct 31.
PM and Chancellor are resolute, determined.
Not unusual to come back early from international visits.
There's work to be done.
Asked about corporation tax, says PM determined to stick to her plans.
Government will make responses as appropriate, as events happen.
Government has been clear, detailed plans will be laid out on Oct 31.
Right that conservative party unites behind PM Truss.
Truss has my confidence.
Kwarteng's position remains tenable.
PM has total confidence in Kwarteng.
Asked about reports of plan to replace Truss says doesn't recognize that.
Market reaction
GBP/USD is seeing a fresh selling wave on the above comments, dropping 0.25% on the day to trade at 1.1300.
