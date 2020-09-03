UK’s Hands: Next round of the US trade talks will start on Sept. 8

The next round of the UK-US trade talks will start on Sept. 8, the British Junior Trade Minister Greg Hands said in a statement on Thursday.

"We talk with all parts of the US political system," both parties, Hands added.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3300

GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.3300, reversing a dip to intraday lows of 1.3277 amid a pause in the US dollar bounce and downbeat UK Final Services PMI. The spot is losing 0.37% so far.