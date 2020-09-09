UK’s Hancock: Would rather AstraZeneca vaccine trial went smoothly but it needs to be safe

On the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he would rather it went smoothly but it needs to be safe.

Further comments

“We are desperate to see it work.”

On coronavirus, “we need to toughen rules in England.”

“Where there is a big spike, we will take action.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2900, fresh multi-week lows amid mounting no-deal Brexit risks.