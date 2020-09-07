UK’s Hancock: ‘We will be able to move on if there is no deal with the EU’

The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, making some comments on the looming Brexit concerns and coronavirus situation in the country.

Key quotes

“The rise in number of coronavirus cases is concerning.”

“Rise in cases reinforces the point that people must follow social distancing rules.”

“The rise in number of cases is largely among younger people.”

“Government has not lost control of coronavirus crisis.”

“We have a huge amount of work in place to enable the free flow of medical devices after Brexit.”

“We would prefer a Canadian-style arrangement with the European Union (EU).”

“We will be able to move on if there is no deal with the EU.”

“We are working to try to find a way to allow for quarantine to be reduced.”

“We need to find a way to make testing work and be safe while allowing travel.”

“Hopes mass testing will allow us to a merry Christmas this year.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is off the lows, still under heavy bearish pressure due to resurfacing no-deal Brexit tensions. The pause in the US dollar rebound appears to save the day for the GBP bulls.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD loses 0.45% to trade at 1.3220.