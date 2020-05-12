UK’s Hancock: We need to get the economy working again

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement on Tuesday, “we need to get the economy working again.”

Further comments

“No cliff-edge end to furlough scheme.”

“Virus reproduction rate is below 1.0, in the middle of 0.5 to 0.9.”

“It is the responsibility of the employer to provide PPE in the workplace.”

“It is unlikely that big international holidays are going to be possible this summer.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD consolidates the bounce to 1.2350, now trading flat around 1.2330.