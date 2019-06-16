UK’s Hancock: PM Candidate Boris Johnson and I have had our differences but he’s the one to unite us – The UK Times

The UK Times recently released a news report quoting the British Health Minister and one of the earlier candidates for the UK Prime Minister position Matt Hancock (who recently announced his withdrawal from the PM position's race, leaving only 6 runners with Boris Johnson being the leader).

In his speech, Mr. Hancock extended his support for the already leading in the polls personality for the UK PM, i.e. Boris Johnson.

The news report further quotes him as saying that I’m backing Boris Johnson as the best candidate to unite the Conservative party, so we can deliver Brexit and then unite the country behind an open, ambitious, forward-looking agenda, delivered with the energy that gets stuff done.