UK’s Hancock: No-deal Brexit is not an option - FT

The UK Health Minister and one of the candidates for the British Prime Minister position Matt Hancock noted that a no-deal Brexit was not an option for the UK’s next leader, as reported by the Financial Times (FT).

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“The brutal reality is, no deal is not a policy choice available to the next prime minister.”

“There’s evidence that there is a majority for delivering Brexit in the House of Commons.”

“I think the Speaker would facilitate a majority in the House of Commons who are opposed to no deal in exactly the same way as he did in the run-up to the 29 March.”

Hancock ruled out holding a second referendum and in a pitch to be a future finance minister, he said the party should make arguments for “free enterprise and a free society.”