UK's Hancock: London to move to high alert level

Infections rates are rising steeply in London and they have decided to move the city into the high alert level, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said while speaking in parliament on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Working with local leaders into Essex and Elmbridge, they are also moving to the high level of alert."

"Change to London will come into effect at 0001 Saturday."

"Measures are not easy but they are vital."

"Things will get worse before they get better."

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains sour following these announcements. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 2.06% on a daily basis at 5,912.