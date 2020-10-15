UK's Hancock: London to move to high alert level

Infections rates are rising steeply in London and they have decided to move the city into the high alert level, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said while speaking in parliament on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Working with local leaders into Essex and Elmbridge, they are also moving to the high level of alert."
"Change to London will come into effect at 0001 Saturday."
"Measures are not easy but they are vital."
"Things will get worse before they get better."
Market reaction
The market sentiment remains sour following these announcements. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 2.06% on a daily basis at 5,912.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI drops below $40 on renewed concerns over demand outlook
Crude oil prices gained more than 2% on Wednesday and closed the second straight day in the positive territory but started to fall on Thursday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 3% on a daily basis at $39.85.