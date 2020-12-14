UK's Hancock: London hospitals already under pressure

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Monday that London will go into the top-tier of coronavirus restrictions amid the exponentially rising number of cases in the city.

Additional takeaways

"Virus numbers are rising in all age groups."

"London hospitals already under pressure."

"We must act now."

"Restrictions will come into force at midnight on Wednesday morning."

"These steps are hard but we must not waver."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair continues to pull away from the daily high it set at 1.3445. As of writing, the pair was up 0.7% on the day at 1.3318.