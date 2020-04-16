UK’s Hancock: It’s too early to lift the lockdown despite coronavirus outbreak peaking

The UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, its too early to lift the lockdown despite the coronavirus outbreak is starting to peak.

Further quotes

If we eased the measures right now the virus would run rampant. It does appear we are approaching a peak. On Captain Tom Moore: ‘What an inspiration to us all.’

It’s worth noting that the UK's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 761 to 12,868 as of 1600 on April 14, as cited by the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, a UK epidemiologist said that social distancing will probably have to be maintained until there is a vaccine.