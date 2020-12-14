UK's Hancock: Identified new variant of coronavirus over last few days

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Monday that they have identified a new variant of the coronavirus over the last few days in the UK, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"This new variant growing faster than the existing variant."

"Identified over 1000 cases of the new variant."

"Similar variants identified in other countries in recent months."

"Nothing to suggest new variant more likely to cause serious disease."

"Nothing to suggest new variant won't respond to the vaccine."

"Seeing a sharp rise in London, south Wales and east England."

"We must act to suppress the virus."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair continues to pull away from daily highs and was last seen gaining 0.8% on the day at 1.3325.