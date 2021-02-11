UK's Hancock: Doing “everything we can” to ensure the public can get a summer holiday this year

The government is doing everything they can to ensure the public can get a summer holiday this year, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a daily news briefing on Thursday. adding that they cannot guarantee amid the pandemic uncertainty.

I do understand the yearning for certainty but certainty is hard in a pandemic.

People will have to be patient; we are doing everything we can to make sure people can have a holiday in the summer.

Because the vaccine roll-out is going so well, that will all help us to get out of this.

On booking holidays right now, I have.

I make no apologies for taking a tough approach to borders.