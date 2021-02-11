UK's Hancock: Doing “everything we can” to ensure the public can get a summer holiday this year

The government is doing everything they can to ensure the public can get a summer holiday this year, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a daily news briefing on Thursday. adding that they cannot guarantee amid the pandemic uncertainty.
Further comments
I do understand the yearning for certainty but certainty is hard in a pandemic.
People will have to be patient; we are doing everything we can to make sure people can have a holiday in the summer.
Because the vaccine roll-out is going so well, that will all help us to get out of this.
On booking holidays right now, I have.
I make no apologies for taking a tough approach to borders.
Separately, the Head of the UK's Genetic Surveillance Programme was reported, saying on covid that 'we're still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view'.
Market reaction
GBP/USD holds the higher ground near 1.3850, finding support from the upbeat market mood and a broadly depressed US dollar. All eyes remain on the Brexit talks, concerning Northern Ireland’s border.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 34-month top above 1.38 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD stays firm around the mid-1.3800s, intraday high, while heading into London. Upbeat Biden-Xi talks cheer markets, down the US dollar. UK’s covid recovery joins strong vaccine position but Brexit woes probe the optimism.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2150, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday. US dollar remains on the back foot amid upbeat market mood and Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments. A continued rally may remain elusive amid Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery.
XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.