UK’s Hancock: A 14-day quarantine programme is needed

Defending the government’s decision, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, “we have got to have a quarantine programme.”

Further comments

“We must not re-import the virus from elsewhere.”

“Worried about Brazil and other countries.”

This comes after Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said on Tuesday the country was considering a 14-day self-isolation requirement for all visitors from the UK when it reopens its borders on Sunday.

The measure was in response to Britain’s decision to require all international arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days, González Laya said.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is steadily climbing towards the daily high of 1.2587, having reversed the previous losses, finding some respite from in-line with expectations UK CPI figures.