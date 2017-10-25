UK’s Hammond: ‘We have a successful and resilient economy’

The UK’s Finance Minister/ Chancellor Hammond is on the wires now, via Reuters, offering his thoughts on the UK Q3 GDP report.

Key Quotes:

"We have a successful and resilient economy which is supporting a record number of people in employment. My focus now, and going into the Budget, is on boosting productivity so that we can deliver higher-wage jobs and a better standard of living for people across the country.”

“That is why I am visiting the Francis Crick Institute, where they are using cutting-edge research to generate real-life health improvements. The UK has world-leading expertise in life sciences - an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of people - and it is through supporting growth in these cutting-edge industries that we will build a competitive economy that works for everyone."