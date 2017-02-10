UK’s Hammond: Underlying UK economy is very strong

UK’s Hammond: Underlying UK economy is very strongBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK Finance Minister Hammond is back on the wires now, speaking in a scheduled interview with BBC Radio.
Key Points:
Transition of around two years will take immediate pressure off businesses
Underlying UK economy is very strong
Of course, there are short term challenges in economy
The sooner we can clarify Brexit process, quicker the economy will start growing again
We believe keeping tax low and fair is important part of economic model
We will have to be prepared to support economy as needed through Brexit period
We will need special set of Brexit arrangements for city of London
