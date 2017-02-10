UK’s Hammond: Underlying UK economy is very strong

The UK Finance Minister Hammond is back on the wires now, speaking in a scheduled interview with BBC Radio.

Key Points:

Transition of around two years will take immediate pressure off businesses

Underlying UK economy is very strong

Of course, there are short term challenges in economy

The sooner we can clarify Brexit process, quicker the economy will start growing again

We believe keeping tax low and fair is important part of economic model

We will have to be prepared to support economy as needed through Brexit period

We will need special set of Brexit arrangements for city of London