UK's Hammond: Our very strong preference is to do a deal - CNBC

UK's Hammond: Our very strong preference is to do a deal - CNBCBy Eren Sengezer
British finance minister Philip Hammond gave an interview to CNBC earlier in the session, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Would not call negotiations with EU an impasse
- It's vital that we talk to leaders of EU 27 nations, not just EU
- Relationship with European counterparts very constructive
- Biggest sticking point with EU is process
- EU process not going to facilitate effective negotiations
- Personally, I don't think probability of no deal scenario for Brexit has increased
- It's so blindingly obvious that it's in the best interest of all EU members that UK gets deal done
- Our very strong preference is to do a deal
- We have to be ready for tariffs on trade, we don't think it will happen but have to ready for March 2019
- Economic relation with EU is my no.1 priority as chancellor in Brexit talks
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.