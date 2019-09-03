UK’s Hammond: ‘I will support the bill to get a Brexit delay’

Reuters cites the following comments from the former UK Finance Minister Hammond, as he backs the Brexit delay bill.

I will support the bill to get a Brexit delay.

I think we have the numbers to win the vote.

Many colleagues have been incensed by actions of govt in last week.

I intend to stand at the next election, as a conservative.

I do not believe that downing street can stop me from standing.

My view is that PM Johnson has always wanted an election.

I hope Labour will stick to its pledge to get a Brexit delay, over going for an election.

I will not support a proposal to dissolve parliament for an election until it has delayed Brexit.

There are no substantive talks with EU going on.

I would like to see the UK's proposals on Brexit backstop published.

I would like to see the EU response, to know if there is progress being made at all.