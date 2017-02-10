UK’s Hammond: I back the PM in what is a complex negotiation with the EU

The UK Finance Minister Hammond is out on the wires now, speaking on the Brexit issue in an interview with ITV.

Key Headlines:

I back the PM in what is a complex negotiation with the EU

Johnson's position on Brexit is well known

We all owe the PM loyalty in the cabinet

Brexit has split Britain

Everything beyond the EU negotiations in Brussels is just noise

No one wants to see economy disrupted by Brexit process

The more we can show unity the stronger our negotiating position with EU is

The challenge now for us is to move the Brexit talks decisively fwd