UK’s Hammond: I back the PM in what is a complex negotiation with the EU

UK’s Hammond: I back the PM in what is a complex negotiation with the EUBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK Finance Minister Hammond is out on the wires now, speaking on the Brexit issue in an interview with ITV.
Key Headlines:
I back the PM in what is a complex negotiation with the EU
Johnson's position on Brexit is well known
We all owe the PM loyalty in the cabinet
Brexit has split Britain
Everything beyond the EU negotiations in Brussels is just noise
No one wants to see economy disrupted by Brexit process
The more we can show unity the stronger our negotiating position with EU is
The challenge now for us is to move the Brexit talks decisively fwd
