UK’s Hammond: Have to be prepared for a no-deal Brexit outcome

UK’s Hammond: Have to be prepared for a no-deal Brexit outcomeBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK Finance Minister Hammond is on the wires now, via Reuters, responding to the questions fired by the Treasury Select Committee (TSC).
Key Points:
IMF growth f/casts reflects how we are being affected by Brexit uncertainty
Have to be prepared for a no-deal outcome even though that is not our preferred position
Will make allocations but won't be spending taxpayers money until the outcome is known
Uncertainty needs to be removed at the earliest
UK has fundamental problem with productivity
UK economy fundamentally robust but has "cloud of uncertainty"
Plenty of anecdotal evidence that businesses and consumers are waiting to see direction of travel of Brexit talks
Ready to spend for no-deal Brexit when necessary
Money spent on customs border with EU would be money that could not be spent on public services
