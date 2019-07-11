UK's Hammond: France likely to use border checks as 'political tool' after no-deal Brexit - Reuters

Reuters reports the recent comments from the UK Finance Minister Phillip Hammond, as he warns that France is likely to resort to border checks with the UK to exert political leverage, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Key Quotes:

“They will use the deployment of those systems as a political tool in what will be quite a row, if we end up leaving in a no-deal scenario. Think the border between Spain and Gibraltar.”

Believe lawmakers had the powers to stop a prime minister’s suspending or “proroguing” Parliament to force a no-deal Brexit through.

“There will be attempts I’m sure in Parliament to prevent the prorogation, ... and if they are unsuccessful and anyone was foolish enough to try to prorogue Parliament, then I’m sure there will be action in the courts. We’d have to challenge it.”