UK’s Hammond: EU needs to speed up Brexit negotiation

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from the UK Finance Minister Hammond, as he continues to speak before the Treasury Select Committee.

Main Headlines:

Certainty is more important probably than getting the perfect outcome on Brexit

High degree of consensus among EU partners that transition agreement is sensible

Interim period for Brexit could avoid very nugatory investment on Brexit arrangements that may prove unnecessary

Transition is a wasting asset, as we move through 2018 it will become of less use

EU needs to engage and speed up negotiation