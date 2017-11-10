UK’s Hammond: EU needs to speed up Brexit negotiation

UK’s Hammond: EU needs to speed up Brexit negotiationBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional headlines are crossing the wires from the UK Finance Minister Hammond, as he continues to speak before the Treasury Select Committee.
Main Headlines:
Certainty is more important probably than getting the perfect outcome on Brexit
High degree of consensus among EU partners that transition agreement is sensible
Interim period for Brexit could avoid very nugatory investment on Brexit arrangements that may prove unnecessary
Transition is a wasting asset, as we move through 2018 it will become of less use
EU needs to engage and speed up negotiation
