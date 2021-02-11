UK's Gove: Working intensely to find solutions with EU's Šefčovič

British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Thursday that they are working intensively with Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, to find solutions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We are working with courier companies to smooth trading difficulties."

"We are overcoming difficulties over exporting seafood."

"There have been some challenges on exports, but some reports have not been accurate."

"Looking forward to meeting with Šefčovič later today."

"Processes for Northern Ireland should be as light touch as possible."

"The government is launching a GBP20 million small business support fund to help with Brexit issues."

"There are some specific trade issues with the EU that can be resolved in the next few weeks and months."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.3828.