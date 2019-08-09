UK's Gove: Will spend "whatever it takes" on no-deal preparations before October 31

Michael Gove, a conservative politician and the Cabinet Office Minister who is in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that the government has done a lot to prepare for a no-deal Brexit but added they had a lot more to do and that they would spend "whatever it takes" on preparations before October 31.

"Prime Minister is keen to explore with the EU leaders how we can have a withdrawal deal that can pass parliament," Gove said. "Britain has given absolutely cast-iron commitment on no hard Irish border even in event of no-deal."

The GBP/USD pair, which came under strong selling pressure following disappointing GDP data from the UK earlier today, stays in the lower half of its daily range and was last down 0.45% on the day at 1.2075.