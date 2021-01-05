UK’s Gove: Will review on Feb 15, want to progressively lift restrictions after that

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the third lockdown for England, starting Tuesday, the British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that they will review the impact of the new curbs on February before progressively lifting them.

Additional comments

“As we enter March, we should be able to lift some of these restrictions.”

On vaccinations, Gove said that “the pace will accelerate in the coming weeks.”

On international travelers, “we will come forward shortly with new proposals on keeping our borders safe.”

“Finance minister will say more today on support for businesses.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.3600, as the dust settles over the UK’s third lockdown blow. The spot was last seen adding 0.20% on a daily basis, at 1.3595.