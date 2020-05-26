UK’s Gove: We will meet the testing and tracing target set for June 1

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove is out with a statement on Tuesday while speaking to reporters, citing that “we will meet the testing and tracing target set for June 1.”

Further comments

"The tracing app is just one component."

"It could be hard to return to standing at the bar like in the "old days"."

"Could have outdoor hospitality at pubs, bars but with social distancing."

Market reaction

The easing of the restrictions is adding to the strength in the pound, with GBP/USD testing daily highs near the 1.2270 region. The spot is up 0.66% so far.