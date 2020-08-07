UK's Gove: We will be in a position to secure a Brexit deal

British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Friday that he believes there will be a successful negotiation Brexit outcome with the EU.

"I believe we will be in a position to secure a Brexit deal," Gove added. "We are making progress with the EU."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 edged slightly higher in the last minutes and was last seen flat on the day at 6,025 points. Meanwhile, these comments had little to no impact on the GBP's performance. At the moment, the GBP/USD pair is down 0.5% on the day at 1.3080.