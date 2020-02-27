UK's Gove: We want best possible deal with EU but will not trade away our sovereignty

Britan wants to have the best possible trade deal with the EU but will not trade away its sovereignty, senior British minister Michael Gove told parliament on Thursday, per Reuters.

"We will not accept any obligations where our laws are aligned with the EU," Gove added. "We will not link access to our fishing waters to access to the EU markets. Proximity is not a reason for us to accept the EU rules and regulations."

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP/USD pair continues to push lower in the session and was last seen trading at 1.2869, down 0.27% on the day. Mirroring the broad GBP weakness, the EUR/GBP pair is up 0.85% on a daily basis at 0.8500.