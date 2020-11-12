UK's Gove: UK has shown great degree of flexibility in Brexit negotiations

The United Kingdom has shown a great degree of flexibility in Brexit negotiations and it's important for the European Union to do the same, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"It's very important that we ensure the free flow of goods in the Northern Ireland Protocol talks," Gove added.

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be having an impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.25% on a daily basis at 1.3190.