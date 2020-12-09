UK’s Gove: There can be scope for compromise on fisheries

UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove added to his earlier comments and said that there can be scope for compromise on fisheries.

Separately, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Varadkar was noted saying that there are 50-50 chances of a future relationship treaty with the UK and I think that is possible. I think UK PM probably is willing to make concessions; it takes, takes both sides t move a bit at the end, Varadkar added further.

The comments provided a modest lift to the British pound and pushed the GBP/USD pair back above the 1.3400 round-figure mark in the last hour.