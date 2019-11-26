UK’s Gove: Stormzy is better at rap than politics

While talking to Talk Radio on Tuesday, the UK Minister Michael Gove dismissed the British rapper Stormzy’s criticism of the UK PM Johnson.
Gove said, “he is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst.”
Stormzy had said that he backed opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and has criticized Johnson as “sinister”.
The comments fail to lift the sentiment around the pound, as the GBP/USD pair trades near daily lows of 1.2867, down -0.20% on the day.
