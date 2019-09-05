UK's Gove: PM Johnson has no intention to resign

Michael Gove, a conservative politician and the Cabinet Office Minister who is in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that Prime Minister Johnson has no intention to resign.

"Ultimately, in a choice between staying in the EU or leaving without a deal, it is definitely better to leave, albeit without a deal, as that honours the 2016 referendum," Gove stated. Earlier in the day, Gove told reporters that the government will comply with Brexit law if it's approved by House of Lords.

These comments had little to no impact on the British pound and the GBP/USD pair was last trading at 1.2337, adding 0.7% on the day.