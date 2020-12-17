UK’s Gove on Brexit: We will do everything to secure a good FTA

“We will do everything to secure a good Free Trade Agreement (FTA),” the UK Cabinet Minister Michel Gove said in a statement on Thursday.

Key quotes

“Will request house returns if Brexit deal is reached.”

“Believe we can pass legislation before Dec 31.”

Meanwhile, Jaume Duch, Spokesperson of the European Parliament, said that “Groups leaders are taking stock of the ongoing negotiations with EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier.”

“A balanced agreement remains in the best interest of both sides,” he added.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair has popped once again on the positive headlines, now challenging the multi-year highs at 1.3586, gaining 0.57% on the day.

The cable retreated to near the 1.3570 region after the WSJ reported that the Brexit negotiations are going very slowly.