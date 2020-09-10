UK's Gove: Made clear to EU would not withdraw legislation

Following his meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that he made clear that the UK would not withdraw the Internal Markets Bill.

Additional takeaways

"We have to ensure protocol reflects that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the UK."

"Looking forward to the parliamentary debate on the Internal Market Bill."

"Internal Market Bill is critical."

"Hopefully, parliament will recognise the need for the bill."

"Hopefully, we will see progress in weeks ahead but it's not for me to speculate on chances of success."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair extended its slide after these comments and was last seen losing 1.45% on the day at 1.2810.