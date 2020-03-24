UK’s Gove: Govt could strengthen punishment for flouting coronavirus measures

The UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told Reuters on Tuesday, the government should be strengthened the lockdown restrictions and introduce punishment in fixed penalty fines for people who flout new restrictions announced on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Key quotes

“The police have a range of enforcement tools, and of course fixed-penalty notices and fines are just one of them. If people do persist in behaving in an anti-social way, there are stronger measures that we have.”

“The legislation will be in place in order to ensure that we have appropriate penalties and appropriate punishment for those people who do not adhere to the clear advice that the government has given and that the police are ready to enforce.”

GBP/USD reaction

The Cable consolidate the rebound to 1.1695 highs, as the bulls await the UK PMIs data for the next direction. At the moment, GBP/USD trades at 1.1653, rising 0.90% on the day.