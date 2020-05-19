UK's Gove: Flexibility on part of EU is in the interests of all

"There remain some areas where we have significant differences," UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on the UK's talks with the EU on a free trade agreement.

Additional takeaways

"The EU wants the same access to our fishing grounds whilst denying access to their markets."

"The government remains committed to a deal."

"The EU must recognise the UK is a sovereign."

"Zero tariffs, zero quota deal is available."

"We believe flexibility on the part of the EU is in the interests of all."

"If the EU can move away from its ideological stance, then a deal is possible."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2228, up 0.32% on a daily basis.