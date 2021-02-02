UK's Gove: EU proposed to unilaterally suspend NI Protocol

The European Union did not consult the UK on vaccine restriction on Friday, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
Additional takeaways
"The EU proposed to unilaterally suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol."
"Article 16 is only supposed to be invoked after notification."
"None of the proper conditions were met by the EU."
"EU's move has provoked anger and concern."
"Trust has been eroded, the damage has been done so urgent action is needed."
Market reaction
The UK's FTSE 100 edged lower following these comments and was last seen gaining 0.28% on a daily basis at 6,485.
