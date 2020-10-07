UK's Gove: EU has been constructive recently

The UK's Internal Market Bill is a safety net, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove reiterated on Wednesday and added that they reserve the right to ensure the integrity of the UK be protected if they fail to reach an agreement, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Negotiations give us cause for steady optimism."

"The EU has been constructive recently."

"We believe in the rule of law."

"We are hopeful and confident that progress can be made in negotiations."

"We are making progress in the Joint Committee."

"The EU has recognised that exit summary declarations are not strictly necessary for the single market integrity."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower in the last minutes and turned flat on the day at 1.2877.