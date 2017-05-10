UK’s FTSE 100 seen flat, US stocks seen higher by 2017-end – RTRS poll

UK’s FTSE 100 seen flat, US stocks seen higher by 2017-end – RTRS pollBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters is out with its latest poll on the outlook for the UK and US stocks for 2017 and 2018, following the poll on the Japanese equity markets.
Key Findings:
UK's FTSE 100 share index seen flat at 7,456 at end-2017 and likely to reach 7,550 by mid-2018 (7,550; 7,650 In June Poll)
S&P 500 index seen at 2,525 by year-end, 2,675 by end-2018 (2,460, 2,600 In June Poll)
Dow Industrials seen at 23,000 by year-end (21,998 In June Poll)
