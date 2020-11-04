UK's Frost: Wide divergences remain on some core issues

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost reiterated on Wednesday that wide divergences remain on some core issues with the European Union in Brexit negotiations.

"We've just finished two weeks of intensive talks with the EU," Frost tweeted out. "Progress made but I agree with Michel Barnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues. We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.43% on a daily basis at 1.3003.