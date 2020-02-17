UK's Frost: UK expects open and fair competition based on free trade agreement with EU

Britan expects an open and fair competition based on a free trade agreement with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU advisor, David Frost, will reportedly say during a lecture at a Brussels university on Monday, per Reuters.

Key quotes

"Central for UK to be able to set own laws, to think that we might accept EU supervision on level playing field is wrong."

"UK would not extend the transition period beyond end-2020."

"Tying UK to EU rules would undermine public backing for UK government at home."

"EU must endorse relationship of equals if it wants sustainable relationship with UK."