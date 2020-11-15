UK's Frost: Some progress in positive direction in recent days

Ahead of the next round of Brexit talks in Brussels, "there has been some progress in a positive direction in recent days," the UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost tweeted out on Sunday.

"We are working to get a deal but the only one that's possible is one that is compatible with our sovereignty and takes back control of our laws, our trade, and our waters."

"We also now largely have common draft treaty texts, though significant elements are of course not yet agreed. We will work to build on these and get an overall agreement if we can."

"We may not succeed. Either way, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made clear on 16 October, people and businesses must prepare for the change that is coming on 31 December, most of which happens whether there is a deal or not."