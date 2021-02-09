UK's Frost: Relations with EU has been problematic

The UK's former Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Tuesday that the European Union is likely to ask for an extension of ratification of the Brexit agreement, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The EU is just adjusting to a genuinely independent actor."

"Disagreement on vaccine issues have created difficulties."

"EU is limiting the access of our head of mission."

"Relations with EU has been more than bumpy, it has been problematic."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3790, gaining 0.37% on a daily basis.