UK’s Frost: No guarantee EU will okay food imports from UK

There is no guarantee that the European Union (EU) will add Britain to its list of approved third countries for food imports, the UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost tweeted out on Sunday.

Frost tweeted: “(It) has been made clear to us in the current talks that there is no guarantee of listing us.”

Last week, EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier had said that the bloc had not refused to add the UK to its list.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is off the highs but holds gains above 1.2800 ahead of the London open, as all eyes remain on the UK’s Internal Market Bill debate.

At the time of writing, the spot trades 0.15% higher at 1.2814.