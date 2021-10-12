UK's Frost: It takes two to fix EU relationship

David Frost, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal, said on Tuesday that "it takes two" to fix the UK's relationship with the EU, as reported by Reuters.
"Despite the Indo-Pacific tilt, hard business of European defence remains vital," Frost added and noted that they will always look for constructive relations with France.
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot following these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3578, where it was down 0.12% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 2021-low at 1.1530 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD lost its traction in the early American session and broke below 1.1550 pressured by the renewed dollar strength. The pair remains within a touching distance of the 2021-low set at 1.1530. Reflecting the greenback's upbeat performance, the US Dollar Index is holding at 12-month highs near 94.50.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3600
GBP/USD edged higher during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the pair met support around 1.3570 and returned to 1.3600, where it closed on Monday.
XAU/USD struggles to stay in green despite falling US T-bond yields
Gold advanced beyond $1,760 during the European trading hours but reversed its direction with the greenback starting to outperform its major rivals. However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1.5% on the day, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers and needs to break $60,000 to begin the bull run phase 2.0 officially. Ethereum price is consolidating as it retests the $3,398 support floor.
US CPI September Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.