UK's Frost: It is late but a deal is still possible

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost noted on Friday that it's his job to do his utmost to see if the conditions for a trade deal with the EU exist.

"It is late but a deal is still possible and I will continue to talk until it's clear that it isn’t," Frost added, via Twitter. "For a deal to be possible, the EU must fully respect UK sovereignty. That includes: controlling our borders; deciding ourselves on a robust and principled subsidy control system and controlling our fishing waters."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure following these comments and was last seen losing 0.28% on the day at 1.3318.