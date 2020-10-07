UK's Frost: Fisheries most difficult issue remaining

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday that fisheries are the most difficult issue remaining in negotiations with the EU. "We would not wish to conclude a fish deal that is not to the satisfaction of our fishing communities," Frost noted, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Provided the endpoint is one we wish to get to, there could be a glide path to get there."

"We are trying to deal with what is politically realistic and possible on fish."

"A good road haulage agreement can be achieved."

"We would still need to come to arrangements with the EU even if there is no deal."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly higher after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.33% on the day at 1.2920.