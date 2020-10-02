UK's Frost: Although differences remain, outlines of an agreement are visible

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that they had constructive discussions conducted in a good spirit. "Although differences remain in many areas of our talks, the outlines of an agreement are visible," Frost added, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"This is true of most of the core areas of a trade and economic agreement - notably trade in goods and services, transport, energy, social security, and participation in EU programmes."

"Also encouraged that progress has been possible on a law enforcement agreement and that there has been convergence on the structure of the overall partnership."

"In other areas, familiar differences remain."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly higher on these comments and was last seen gaining 0.38% on a daily basis at 1.2937.