UK’s Fox sees draft free trade deals before transition phase ends – RTRS

The UK’s trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, Britain expects to have draft free trade agreements ready way before it reaches the end of a Brexit transitional period, which is expected to run for around two years after 2019, Reuters reports.

Fox noted: “We’ll expect to have draft agreements long before that with a number of countries. We want the EU transitional ones done by 2019 and then at that point we want to see the United States, Australia and New Zealand which are the priority ones.”