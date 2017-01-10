UK’s Fox sees draft free trade deals before transition phase ends – RTRS

UK’s Fox sees draft free trade deals before transition phase ends – RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK’s trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, Britain expects to have draft free trade agreements ready way before it reaches the end of a Brexit transitional period, which is expected to run for around two years after 2019, Reuters reports.
Fox noted: “We’ll expect to have draft agreements long before that with a number of countries. We want the EU transitional ones done by 2019 and then at that point we want to see the United States, Australia and New Zealand which are the priority ones.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.